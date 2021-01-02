The Graph Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $119.39 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $407.07 million and $119.39 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00261514 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.87 or 0.01902736 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a token. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.