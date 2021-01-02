The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of The Mosaic from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The Mosaic by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Mosaic by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

