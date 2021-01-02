The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of The New Home stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.72. The New Home has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of The New Home by 13.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New Home during the second quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New Home by 50.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New Home during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The New Home during the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

