The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.14. 4,076,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after buying an additional 454,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after buying an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

