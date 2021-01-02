The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGPYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,973. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. The Sage Group has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.69.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.