The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Tops $23.60 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $23.60 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003384 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014377 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.