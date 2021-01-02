The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Trading Down 0.5%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.88. 603,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 557,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06.

The Very Good Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives. It offers burgers and bangers, as well as pepperoni, ribz, Taco Stuff'er, roast beast, steak, and stuffed beast products; and seasonal specialty and special order products, such as holiday ham and seitan bacon.

