Thomas H. Krause Sells 461 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas H. Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00.

AVGO opened at $437.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $438.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 136,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,729,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Broadcom by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,634,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

