THORChain Trading Up 53.7% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 53.7% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $213.39 million and $22.88 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00004113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00116821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00163548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00506707 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00268690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018547 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

