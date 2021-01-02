Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Tilly’s worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 415,170 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 75.4% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 827,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 355,648 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 71.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

TLYS opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $243.01 million, a PE ratio of 816.00 and a beta of 1.63. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

