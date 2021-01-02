TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) from a tender rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a tender rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) stock opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$198.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$3.93.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$70.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

