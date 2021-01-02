Tornado (TCORE) Price Hits $149.36

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Tornado has a market cap of $896,143.43 and approximately $1.94 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado token can now be purchased for about $149.36 or 0.00501143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00028809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00125393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00545864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00150767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00295759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance.

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

