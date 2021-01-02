Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.75

Totally plc (TLY.L) (LON:TLY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and traded as high as $21.40. Totally plc (TLY.L) shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 85,471 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00.

Totally plc (TLY.L) Company Profile (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

