Traceability Chain (TAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $213.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $213.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00035729 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001519 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004299 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.