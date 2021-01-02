TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Gap Up to $0.87

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.97. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 110 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $69.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.67.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.