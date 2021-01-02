Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.14.

TBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of TBIO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.43. 770,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. State Street Corp raised its position in Translate Bio by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,336 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 166.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $12,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after acquiring an additional 930,638 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $15,015,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.