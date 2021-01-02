TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post $177.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.01 million. TriMas reported sales of $170.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $759.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $763.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $831.94 million, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $843.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.69 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TRS. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 29.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,191,000 after buying an additional 271,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRS remained flat at $$31.67 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. TriMas has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.92.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

