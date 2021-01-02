TRON (TRX) 1-Day Volume Hits $775.02 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $775.02 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000996 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

