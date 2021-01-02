True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.37

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $6.30. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 72,673 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

