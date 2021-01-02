TrueChain (TRUE) One Day Volume Tops $1.65 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. TrueChain has a total market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, HitBTC and ZB.COM. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00294850 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $586.70 or 0.01991078 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

