TrueChain (TRUE) Price Reaches $0.14

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinBene and OKEx. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00261514 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $615.87 or 0.01902736 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bithumb, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.