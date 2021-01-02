Truegame (TGAME) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,031.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 47% against the dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $42,567.47 and approximately $17,031.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00256736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.82 or 0.01964510 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

