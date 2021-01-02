TrustSwap Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001895 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $42.18 million and $1.51 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00028090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00120280 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00168390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00513777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00279923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018570 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,678,219 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

