Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $95.76

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and traded as low as $92.79. Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) shares last traded at $94.47, with a volume of 2,840 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$95.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.95.

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$99.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TC)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

