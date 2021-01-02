Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post sales of $26.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $27.42 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $30.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $96.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.40 million to $97.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $109.38 million, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $112.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TUFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $404.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

