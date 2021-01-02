Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 330.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $5,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $121.85 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.