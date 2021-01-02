Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.13.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 330.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $5,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 104.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $121.85 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.30.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
