TurtleCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $876,706.68 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $876,706.68 and approximately $139,071.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 91,064,485,417 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

