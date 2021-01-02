Ubricoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00 (UBN)

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded down 76.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Ubricoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. Ubricoin has a total market cap of $61,103.87 and $12.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubricoin has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004594 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001610 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005031 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000158 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubricoin Profile

Ubricoin (CRYPTO:UBN) is a token. Ubricoin’s total supply is 19,987,431,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,584,182 tokens. The official website for Ubricoin is ubricoin.ubrica.com. Ubricoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubricoin’s official message board is medium.com/@theubrican_2001.

Ubricoin Token Trading

Ubricoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

