UChain (UCN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One UChain token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, UChain has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. UChain has a total market cap of $27,601.45 and $5,750.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00514350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00142316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00273903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018541 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003254 BTC.

UChain launched on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain.

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

