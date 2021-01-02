Ultra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $33.01 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,052.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.06 or 0.01113980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00052460 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000515 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002868 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00219699 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

