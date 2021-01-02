United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Gary G. White Acquires 315 Shares

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Gary G. White purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $10,001.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,809. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary G. White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Gary G. White acquired 325 shares of United Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $9,984.00.

Shares of UBSI opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

