Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

ULH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $554.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $364.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 1,471,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,567,131.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 257.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

