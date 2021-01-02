Unobtanium (UNO) Market Cap Reaches $15.32 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $15.32 million and approximately $108.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $75.37 or 0.00239486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,472.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.32 or 0.01128971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048277 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000522 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,236 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

