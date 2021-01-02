UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.43

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 101998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 397.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

