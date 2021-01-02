Uppersolution.Com (OTCMKTS:URSL) Stock Price Up 83.3%

Uppersolution.Com (OTCMKTS:URSL) shares rose 83.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 104,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Uppersolution.Com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URSL)

UpperSolution.com, through its subsidiary, Analog Nest Technologies, Inc, creates and develops utility/entertainment apps for Android and iOS platforms. It offers an independent and unbiased mobile app that enables consumers to find the best cellular rate plan for their need and getting real-time notifications when a new cellular plan is available.

