Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $4.90 on Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 121.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00015721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Exrates, Livecoin and IDEX. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $49.03 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00271142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00026431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $606.53 or 0.01944740 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, CoinExchange, Exrates and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

