USDATA (OTCMKTS:USDC) Trading Up 10%

USDATA Corp. (OTCMKTS:USDC) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.

About USDATA (OTCMKTS:USDC)

US Data Corporation maintains databases of information on consumers and businesses nationally. The Company offers lists in a range of categories, including business lists, consumer lists, specialty lists, response lists, mortgage lists, new home-owners lists, new businesses, ethnic lists, data cards, data services, marketing services, mailing lists, e-mail list, e-mail marketing, mobile marketing and direct mail marketing.

