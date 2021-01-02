USDK 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $171.66 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. USDK has a market cap of $28.53 million and $171.66 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00028685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00119437 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00167211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00508724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00274490 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018683 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003279 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

