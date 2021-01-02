Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $180.00

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $180.00 and traded as high as $194.75. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) shares last traded at $194.75, with a volume of 44,698 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £433.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 180.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 1.93 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.05%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) Company Profile (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

