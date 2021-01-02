V-ID (VIDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

