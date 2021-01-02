V Systems (VSYS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.17 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, V Systems has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. V Systems has a total market cap of $96.41 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get V Systems alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00028588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00115234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00161327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00500144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00268841 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018038 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003277 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V Systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.