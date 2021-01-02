Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $599.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report sales of $599.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $651.10 million and the lowest is $522.90 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $924.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTN. Truist cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.85.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $278.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 244.70 and a beta of 1.25. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total value of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

