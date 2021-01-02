Valor Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.64 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $398,970.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00257292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.83 or 0.01971874 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

