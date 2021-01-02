VanEck Vectors Small Companies Masters ETF (MVS.AX) (ASX:MVS) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.36

VanEck Vectors Small Companies Masters ETF (MVS.AX) (ASX:MVS) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$16.16.

