VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Down 8.9%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price dropped 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 7,399,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 9,312,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

