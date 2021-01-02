VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0486 on Major Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $309,527.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,081.56 or 1.00109520 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011062 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,347,489 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.