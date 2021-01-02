Vertcoin Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.50 million and $132,633.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

