Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. Truist cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.47.

Shares of VRTX opened at $236.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,059,687,000 after purchasing an additional 264,218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,724 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

