Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE VRT opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 134,438 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 631,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 386,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.