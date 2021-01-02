VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Up 24.9% This Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. VerusCoin has a market cap of $22.57 million and approximately $58,094.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00027560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00116364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00162890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00500190 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00270277 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018421 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,016,009 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.